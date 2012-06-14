UPDATE 2-Arkansas Best bets on logistics with Panther buy

* Transaction valued at $180 mln

* Panther to add to earnings from Q3

* Deal to boost Arkansas Best’s logistics presence

* Shares jump 7 pct

By A. Ananthalakshmi

June 14 (Reuters) - Arkansas Best Corp said it will buy Panther Expedited Services for $180 million, moving away from its core trucking business into the lucrative logistics market.

Panther, currently owned by private equity firm Fenway Partners, will boost Arkansas Best’s earnings starting from the third quarter of 2012 and add about 11,000 customers.

“(Panther) makes the larger $700 billion overall transportation market more accessible to us, compared with the $34 billion LTL market,” CEO Judy McReynolds said on a conference call, referring to the less-than-truckload market that the company currently serves.

“There are lots of segments in which Arkansas Best can better compete and in some cases compete for the first time (as a result of the deal),” she said.

Panther provides transport services via ground, air and ocean shipping. Unlike Arkansas Best, it does not own trucks. Instead, it contracts with owners of such assets for a particular period of time.

This model, known in the industry as ‘non-asset based,’ is considered more healthy as it does not require huge capital investment.

“This acquisition is a terrific fit as it diversifies Arkansas Best’s earnings stream, adds a new service offering, creates a platform for growth in the non-asset-based arena and is highly accretive to earnings,” said Stephens analyst Jack Waldo.

Waldo expects the deal to add 30 cents to 40 cents per share to the company’s annual earnings.

In 2011, Panther had revenue of $215 million and adjusted EBITDA of $24 million. Arkansas Best’s 2011 revenue was $1.91 billion.

Reuters had reported earlier that Arkansas Best, XPO Logistics and private equity firms Jordan Co and MidOcean Partners had made offers for Panther.

WILL TEAMSTERS OPPOSE?

About 70 percent of Arkansas Best’s 10,800 strong workforce is part of the Teamsters union.

While Panther is a non-union company that Arkansas Best plans to operate separately from its main freight unit, analysts do not see unions opposing the deal.

“Teamsters will probably not be thrilled that Arkansas Best is buying a non-union company, but the reality is that there are not many union companies left to buy,” Stifel Nicolaus analyst David Ross said.

Arkansas Best was advised by Stifel Nicolaus Weisel while J.P. Morgan advised Fenway and Panther.

Shares of Arkansas Best rose 7 percent to $11.77 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.