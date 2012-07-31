FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arkansas Best profit beats, shares up
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

Arkansas Best profit beats, shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Trucking company Arkansas Best Corp reported a better-than-expected profit as pricing improved, sending its shares up 8 percent on Tuesday.

Second-quarter net income rose to $11.8 million, or 44 cents per share, from $5.3 million, or 20 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 18 cents per share. Revenue increased 2 percent to $510.5 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 17 cents per share on revenue of $508.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Arkansas Best jumped 8 percent to $13.25 in morning trade on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.