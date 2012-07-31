Arkansas Best profit beats, shares up

July 31 (Reuters) - Trucking company Arkansas Best Corp reported a better-than-expected profit as pricing improved, sending its shares up 8 percent on Tuesday.

Second-quarter net income rose to $11.8 million, or 44 cents per share, from $5.3 million, or 20 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 18 cents per share. Revenue increased 2 percent to $510.5 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 17 cents per share on revenue of $508.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Arkansas Best jumped 8 percent to $13.25 in morning trade on the Nasdaq.