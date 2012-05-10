UPDATE 1-Arkema Q1 profit drops, keeps mid-term targets

* Confirms 2016 earnings, sales targets

* Q1 EBITDA drops 12.5 pct, sales rise 14 pct (Adds detail)

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - French specialty chemical group Arkema posted a 12.5 percent drop in first-quarter core profit on Thursday and forecast second-quarter earnings would also decline year-on-year as market conditions remain less favourable than a year ago.

The group confirmed its mid-term growth targets for 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and sales, however, which it raised in March after meeting its previous goals five years early in 2011.

“Despite the uncertainties of the general macro-economic environment, the fundamentals that drive Arkema’s performance are favourable, in particular ongoing growth in emerging countries and as many opportunities as ever in the major trends related to sustainable development,” Chief Executive Thierry Le Henaff said in a statement.

Arkema said that while earnings were down year-on-year, they confirmed a recovery in demand following destocking in the second half of last year. Core profit fell to 253 million euros ($327.17 million), with a margin of 15.6 percent.

First-quarter sales rose 14 percent to 1.62 billion euros, boosted by a series of acquisitions including specialty resins groups Sartomer and Cray Valley and Chinese companies Hipro Polymers and Casda Biomaterials.

Arkema said market conditions improved noticeably during the period compared with the last three months of 2011. The company also predicted that it would pass on a sharp rise in raw material costs fully to customers in the second quarter.

Arkema said in March that it expected core earnings to reach 1.25 billion euros in 2016, with sales growing to 8 billion.

Growth will come from acquisitions, capacity expansion in Asia and the start-up of new units, as well as demand for high-margin products, Arkema said then. ($1=0.7733 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Lane and Mike Nesbit)