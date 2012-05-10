FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arkema posts 12.5 decline in Q1 core profit
May 10, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

Arkema posts 12.5 decline in Q1 core profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - French specialty chemical group Arkema posted a 12.5 percent drop in first-quarter core profit on Thursday and forecast second-quarter earnings would also decline year-on-year as market conditions remain less favourable than a year ago.

The group confirmed its mid-term targets for 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and sales, however, which it raised in March after meeting its previous goals five years early in 2011.

“Despite the uncertainties of the general macro-economic environment, the fundamentals that drive Arkema’s performance are favourable, in particular ongoing growth in emerging countries and as many opportunities as ever in the major trends related to sustainable development,” Chief Executive Thierry Le Henaff said in a statement. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by ed Lane)

