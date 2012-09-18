FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arkema targets sales of 10 bln eur in 2020
September 18, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

Arkema targets sales of 10 bln eur in 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - French specialty chemicals group Arkema is targeting 8 billion euros ($10.5 billion) of sales in 2016, rising to 10 billion in 2020, it said on Tuesday ahead of a presentation to investors.

The company said its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin would reach 16 percent in 2016 and close to 17 percent in 2020.

“Arkema announces that its dividend per share will already show a significant step-up in 2012 and targets beyond a 30 percent payout ratio on adjusted net income,” Arkema said in a statement, adding that it was sticking to its 2012 earnings target. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

