UPDATE 1-Arkema lifts 2016 goals, hikes dividend

PARIS, MARCH 8 - French specialty chemical group Arkema raised its 2016 core earnings target on Thursday after reaching it five years early in 2011, prompting it to hike its dividend to shareholders on last year’s profits by 30 percent.

Arkema expects core earnings to reach 1.25 billion euros ($1.64 billion) in 2016, up from more than 1 billion previously - a target analysts had deemed too conservative - and now sees sales growing to 8 billion rather than 7.5 billion.

Growth will come from acquisitions - including specialty chemicals company Seppic and Chinese firms Hipro and Casda -, capacity expansion in Asia and the start-up of new units, as well as demand for high-margin products, Arkema said.

“We do not find the long-term target ambitious, as it is in line with current consensus expectations for 2016 and requires only 5 percent annual EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growth,” ING analysts wrote.

Core profit rose 28 percent to 1.034 billion euros in 2011, which was marked by destocking among several of Arkema’s customers at year-end after a strong first half.

In the final quarter of 2011, core earnings fell 13 percent to 158 million euros. Sales rose 17 percent to 1.4 billion.

Arkema said the recovery of sales volumes at the start of 2012 suggested the destocking was only temporary. It expected the pick up to continue during the second quarter.

While improvements were seen in the United States, Arkema cautioned that Europe, hit by the debt crisis, should remain challenging, particularly in construction. Raw material prices are expected to remain volatile at high levels, it said.

Arkema proposed a dividend of 1.30 euros a share and confirmed it would keep its pay-outs at least stable in the next years.

Shares in the company rose 2.5 percent to 68.39 euros, outperforming the European chemical index, which was up 0.9 percent by 0857 GMT. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)