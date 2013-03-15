FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ark Therapeutics sells two units; shares plunge
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 15, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Ark Therapeutics sells two units; shares plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Healthcare specialist Ark Therapeutics Group Plc said it sold two units after a process to sell itself attracted only one bidder, which later withdrew its offer.

Shares of the company were down 39 percent at 0.5 pence at 1220 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

Ark said it sold the units to WKD Holdings Oy for 1.3 million pounds ($2 million).

The company, which has a market value of about 1.90 million pounds, begun a formal sale process in January and appointed WG Partners LLP to evaluate strategic options after fundraising talks with shareholders fell apart. ($1 = 0.6643 British pounds) (Reporting By Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.