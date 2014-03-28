FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ark Therapeutics signs deal terms for reverse takeover
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ark Therapeutics signs deal terms for reverse takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Ark Therapeutics Group Plc

* Signed heads of terms and suspension of trading

* Company has signed heads of terms in connection with possible acquisition of a revenue-generating and profitable uk-based private company in healthcare support services sector

* Transaction would be structured by way of an acquisition of target by ark in consideration for issue of new ark shares to shareholders

* Proposed acquisition of target constitutes a “reverse takeover”

* However intention would be that existing ark shareholders would retain a significant minority of equity of enlarged company

* Board expects to make a further announcement in due course.

* Requested listing of ark’s premium listed shares on main market of london stock exchange be suspended by uk listing authority pending publication of required shareholder documents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

