Dairy major Arla puts juice business up for sale

COPENHAGEN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Scandinavia’s Arla, one of the world’s biggest dairy producers, said on Thursday it had put the last of its non-dairy businesses up for sale and had been in contact with potential buyers.

The unit, Rynkeby Foods A/S, is the Nordic region’s largest juice producer with revenues of 150 million euros ($163 million) last year, Arla said.

“Rynkeby is the last remaining subsidiary in Arla that is not linked to milk and our judgement is Rynkeby will be better off with a new owner who can carry on the development of the business,” Arla Foods deputy CEO Povl Krogsgaard said.

“We have had contact with new potential owners this week and will now aim to find the right buyer and the best offer. We expect the process to be completed by the end of second quarter next year,” Krogsgaard said.

Arla, a cooperative owned by over 13,000 farmers in Northern Europe, sells milk as well Lurpak and Anchor butter and Castello cheeses. With revenues of 10.6 billion euros last year, it is the world’s seventh largest dairy company.