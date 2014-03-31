European dairy cooperatives Arla, EGM Walhorn aim to merge

COPENHAGEN, March 31 (Reuters) - European dairy produce cooperatives Eupener Genossenschaftsmolkerei Walhorn (EGM Walhorn) and Arla Foods Amba announced on Monday they intend to merge.

The boards of directors have circulated a proposal to their members and the boards of representatives of both companies are expected to vote on the proposal in mid-May, Arla said in a statement.

Arla Foods is owned by farmers in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the UK, and EGM Walhorn is owned by farmers in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)