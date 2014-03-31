FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European dairy cooperatives Arla, EGM Walhorn aim to merge
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 31, 2014 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

European dairy cooperatives Arla, EGM Walhorn aim to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 31 (Reuters) - European dairy produce cooperatives Eupener Genossenschaftsmolkerei Walhorn (EGM Walhorn) and Arla Foods Amba announced on Monday they intend to merge.

The boards of directors have circulated a proposal to their members and the boards of representatives of both companies are expected to vote on the proposal in mid-May, Arla said in a statement.

Arla Foods is owned by farmers in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the UK, and EGM Walhorn is owned by farmers in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.