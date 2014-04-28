FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arle Capital to acquire Innovia Group 498 mln euros
April 28, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Arle Capital to acquire Innovia Group 498 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Private equity group Arle Capital said on Monday it had agreed to acquire Innovia Group, a British maker of materials to be used in England’s new five and ten pound notes, for an enterprise value of 498 million euros ($689.11 million).

Innovia was previously owned by the Candover 2001 fund, which Arle has managed since 2009. Candover investors will receive a return of more than twice their original investment, Arle said.

Arle said it had raised fresh capital to fund the transaction from a syndicate of global investors.

Electra Private Equity investment said on Monday it had invested 40 million euros in the buyout.

Innovia, based in Wigton, northern England, earlier this year won a contract with the Bank of England to supply a substance that will be used in the Bank of England’s new polymer banknotes. ($1 = 0.7227 Euros) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Simon Jessop)

