FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arle Capital explores sale or listing of Expro -Sky News
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2014 / 11:06 PM / 4 years ago

Arle Capital explores sale or listing of Expro -Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Private equity group Arle Capital Partners is planning to either sell or float British oil services company Expro as soon as this year, Sky News reported, citing insiders.

Arle, which manages the residual investments of Candover, along with the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs and Dutch private equity house Alpinvest, which also own Expro, have appointed Goldman and Deutsche Bank to evaluate exit options, the broadcaster said on its website on Monday. ()

Investors in Expro, which is worth at least 3 billion pounds ($4.92 billion) according to analysts, are yet to decide a formal timetable for the deal, Sky added.

Candover, Goldman and Alpinvest bought Expro in 2008 after an intense bidding war with U.S. rival Halliburton.

Set up in Great Yarmouth in 1973, Expro provides a range of oil and gas well management services across 50 countries.

Expro, Arle, Alpinvest and Goldman were not available for comment outside regular business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.