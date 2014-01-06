Arle Capital explores sale or listing of Expro -Sky News

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Private equity group Arle Capital Partners is planning to either sell or float British oil services company Expro as soon as this year, Sky News reported, citing insiders.

Arle, which manages the residual investments of Candover, along with the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs and Dutch private equity house Alpinvest, which also own Expro, have appointed Goldman and Deutsche Bank to evaluate exit options, the broadcaster said on its website on Monday. ()

Investors in Expro, which is worth at least 3 billion pounds ($4.92 billion) according to analysts, are yet to decide a formal timetable for the deal, Sky added.

Candover, Goldman and Alpinvest bought Expro in 2008 after an intense bidding war with U.S. rival Halliburton.

Set up in Great Yarmouth in 1973, Expro provides a range of oil and gas well management services across 50 countries.

Expro, Arle, Alpinvest and Goldman were not available for comment outside regular business hours.