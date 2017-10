* Will replace Doug Dunn at group’s AGM in May

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - British chip designer ARM Holdings said on Wednesday it had picked John Buchanan to succeed Doug Dunn as chairman.

Buchanan is currently chairman of artificial knee and hip maker Smith & Nephew, deputy chairman of Vodafone and a senior independent director of BHP Billiton.

Dunn, who has been chairman of the Cambridge-based company since 2006, will step down at the group’s AGM on May 3.