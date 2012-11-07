FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ARM, Gemalto mobile security venture approved in EU
November 7, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

ARM, Gemalto mobile security venture approved in EU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British chip designer ARM , German technology company Giesecke & Devrient and Paris-listed smart card maker Gemalto won EU regulatory approval on Wednesday for their joint venture to increase security for smartphone and tablet services.

The companies said in April the joint venture would accelerate the adoption of a common security standard in mobile devices such as smartphones using Google’s Android operating system.

The European Commission said in a statement it had given conditional approval for the venture and the parties were obliged to stick to their promises.

“The Commission had concerns that the transaction as initially notified could have enabled ARM to shut out competitors of the joint venture from the market for TEE (trusted execution environments). The commitments offered by the companies address these concerns,” it said.

ARM will have to provide necessary hardware information to competitors under the same conditions as to the joint venture and ARM has also undertaken not to use designs that would hamper the operation of rival TEE products.

