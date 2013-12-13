FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ARM shares rise on Google deal report
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

ARM shares rise on Google deal report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - British chip designer ARM Holdings Plc’s shares rose as much as 5.5 percent after a media report that Google Inc was considering using ARM’s chips to design its own server processors.

By using its own designs, Google could better manage the interactions between hardware and software, Bloomberg reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. ()

ARM, whose chips are heavily used in smartphones and tablets, declined to comment on the report. Google was not immediately available for comment.

FBR Capital Markets analyst Christopher Rolland said in a note that regardless of whether the article had merit, it raised ARM’s profile.

The brokerage initiated coverage of ARM’s U.S.-listed stock on Thursday with an “outperform” rating.

ARM’s shares were up 4.8 percent at 1018 pence at 1236 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. The company’s US-listed shares closed at $47.64 on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.