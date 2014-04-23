FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chip designer ARM sees pick up in demand in second half
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
April 23, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Chip designer ARM sees pick up in demand in second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - ARM Holdings, the British company whose chip technology powers Apple’s iPhone, reported a 9 percent rise in first-quarter profit and said its customers were signaling an upturn in demand in the second half.

The Cambridge-based firm posted pretax profit of 97.1 million pounds on revenue collected in dollars of $305.2 million, up 16 percent.

It said demand had dropped seasonally in the first quarter, as expected, which would affect the royalties it would collect in the second quarter.

“Recent indications from the semiconductor industry and ARM’s customers suggest that ARM will benefit from an improving environment in the second half,” it said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.