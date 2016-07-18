FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SoftBank expects regulators to back deal for UK's ARM
July 18, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

SoftBank expects regulators to back deal for UK's ARM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank does not expect any regulatory obstacles to its deal to acquire British chip designer ARM Holdings, its chairman and CEO said on Monday.

“We do not see any major obstacles in getting approval from other countries,” Masayoshi Son told reporters.

He said he did not anticipate any opposition from any of ARM‘S major customers, including Apple and Samsung , saying there would be no conflict of interest with them.

Reporting by Costas Pitas and Jemima Kelly; editing by Kate Holton

