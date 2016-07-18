FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SoftBank says ARM deal shows confidence in Sprint turnaround
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

SoftBank says ARM deal shows confidence in Sprint turnaround

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank said it was willing to do the $32 billion deal to buy Britain's ARM Holdings because it believes it is close to turning around another major acquisition, the U.S. mobile operator Sprint.

SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son told a news conference on Monday that he had enough confidence that Sprint was turning around after several years where the business has struggled.

Loss-making U.S. carrier Sprint has been a major headache for SoftBank, which bought a majority stake in 2013.

He also said he made the approach after Britain voted to leave the EU and that the subsequent fall in sterling had not been a major factor.

"Brexit didn't affect my decision... I would have made this decision, at this time, with or without Brexit," he said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas and Jemima Kelly; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.