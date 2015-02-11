FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chip designer ARM beats Q4 expectations on strong licensing
February 11, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Chip designer ARM beats Q4 expectations on strong licensing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - British chip designer ARM Holdings posted a 25 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, ahead of expectations, helped by a strong year end in companies licensing its technology and growing royalty revenues from customers such as Apple.

The company, whose technology powers the iPhone 6, reported pretax profit of 118.9 million pounds on revenue of 225.9 million pounds, up 19 percent.

“We anticipate that total group dollar revenues for Q1 will be up about 10 percent percent year on year, based on strengthening royalty revenue growth, and our expectation of the profile of licence revenue through the year,” the company said on Wednesday.

Analysts were predicting pretax profit of 113 million pounds, according to a consensus compiled by Thomson Reuters.

$1 = 0.6561 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
