Strong licensing helps ARM's earnings in second quarter
July 22, 2014

Strong licensing helps ARM's earnings in second quarter

Reuters Staff

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - ARM Holdings, the British company whose processor designs power Apple’s and Samsung’s smartphones, posted a 9 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by strong demand to license its technology.

The Cambridge-based company, which receives revenue for selling its blueprints and royalties on every chip shipped by partners, reported pretax profit of 94.2 million pounds ($161 million) on revenue also up 9 percent to 187.1 million pounds.

“Market data indicates improving semiconductor industry conditions, leading to the expectation of an acceleration in royalty revenue growth in the second half of 2014,” the company said.

Analysts had expected pretax profit of 90.9 million pounds and revenue of 182.5 million pounds ($312 million), according to a weighted consensus compiled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 0.5855 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

