ARM Holdings misses Q3 royalty revenue expectations
October 21, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

ARM Holdings misses Q3 royalty revenue expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - British chip designer ARM Holdings reported disappointing royalty revenue in the third quarter, resulting in a 12 percent rise in total revenue to $320.2 million, just short of market expectations of $326.3 million.

Third-quarter pretax profit for the group, whose chip designs are in almost all smartphones, rose 9 percent to 101.2 million pounds, broadly in line with expectations.

The company, which reports royalty revenue a quarter in arrears, said market data underpinned the short-term outlook for royalty revenues, and it expected group dollar revenues for the fourth quarter to be in-line with market expectations of about $350 million. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
