FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chip designer ARM posts Q2 profit rise on robust royalties
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
July 22, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Chip designer ARM posts Q2 profit rise on robust royalties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Chip designer ARM Holdings posted a 32 percent rise in second-quarter profit, reflecting a jump in royalties from devices like Apple’s iPhone 6, and said it would meet market expectations for the year as long as consumer spending holds up.

The company, whose technology is in the vast majority of smartphones and tablets, reported pretax profit of 123.9 million pounds ($193.4 million), broadly in line with expectations of 124.1 million pounds according to a Thomson Reuters poll, on revenue of 228.5 million pounds.

“Assuming macroeconomic uncertainty does not further impact consumer spending we expect overall group dollar revenues for full year 2015 to be in-line with current market expectations,” it said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.6408 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.