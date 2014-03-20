FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's ARM sees 50 pct rise in value of smartphone-related chips by 2018
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 20, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's ARM sees 50 pct rise in value of smartphone-related chips by 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 20 (Reuters) - British chip designer ARM Holdings PLC expects the value of ARM-based chips in smartphones and mobile computing application processors to reach $20 billion by 2018 from $13 billion last year.

The company, whose chip-design technology is found in nearly every smartphone, also expects the first ARM-based server chips to be shipped this year, Vice-President of Investor Relations Ian Thornton said at a news conference in Taipei on Thursday. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

