FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ARM says to open first Asia chip design centre in Taiwan
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
June 3, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

ARM says to open first Asia chip design centre in Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 3 (Reuters) - British chip designer ARM Holdings said it will open its first Asia-based CPU design centre in Taiwan by the end of this year, part of the company’s efforts to expand in the region.

The centre will be in Hsinchu Science Park, where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Mediatek are also located. It will focus on design, verification and delivery of processors for wearables and embedded applications, ARM said in a statement on Monday.

TSMC is the world’s top contract chip maker, while Mediatek is Taiwan’s biggest chip designer.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.