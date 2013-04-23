Chip designer ARM delivers Q1 earnings beat

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - British chip designer ARM Holdings easily beat first-quarter profit forecasts, helped by the strength of the dollar and buoyant demand for smartphones and tablets that use its processor technology.

The Cambridge-based company reported a 44 percent jump in adjusted pretax profit of 89.4 million pounds ($136.3 million) on Tuesday, beating analysts’ forecasts of 77.6 million pounds. Revenue rose 28 percent to 170.3 million pounds.

ARM collects most of its revenue in the dollar, which has strengthened by about nearly 7 percent against the pound since the start of 2013.