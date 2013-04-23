FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chip designer ARM delivers Q1 earnings beat
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

Chip designer ARM delivers Q1 earnings beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - British chip designer ARM Holdings easily beat first-quarter profit forecasts, helped by the strength of the dollar and buoyant demand for smartphones and tablets that use its processor technology.

The Cambridge-based company reported a 44 percent jump in adjusted pretax profit of 89.4 million pounds ($136.3 million) on Tuesday, beating analysts’ forecasts of 77.6 million pounds. Revenue rose 28 percent to 170.3 million pounds.

ARM collects most of its revenue in the dollar, which has strengthened by about nearly 7 percent against the pound since the start of 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.