March 19, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

Chip designer ARM sees 20 pct market share in servers by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 19 (Reuters) - British chip design firm ARM Holdings PLC said on Thursday its market share in servers may touch around 20 percent by 2020, up from less than 1 percent now.

“This is a nascent market primed for growth,” Ian Thornton, vice president of investor relations, told reporters and analysts during a briefing in Taipei.

The company’s chip designs are used in 90 percent of all smartphones worldwide, including those from Apple Inc. It earns royalties from every chip sold.

Thornton said Intel Corp currently holds a more-than 90 percent share in servers and that ARM would market its chip designs more cheaply than its main rival in this segment.

Thornton also said he sees ARM’s overall royalties growing by 22 percent this year. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

