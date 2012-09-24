FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armajaro appoints Richard Gower interim CEO, Ryan leaves
September 24, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

Armajaro appoints Richard Gower interim CEO, Ryan leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Commodities trade house Armajaro Trading has appointed Richard Gower acting chief executive after the departure of Richard Ryan, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Gower will assume the role with immediate effect while a successor is identified, the company said.

Richard Ryan, chief executive of Armajaro since 2007 and an original member of the team that was part of the formation of the company in 1998, was not immediately available for comment.

Cocoa, coffee and sugar trader Armajaro Trading is more than 70 percent-owned by Armajaro Holdings, which is controlled by co-founders Anthony Ward and Richard Gower.

In 2010, a hedge fund run by Armajaro Holdings unit Armajaro Asset Management caused a stir in the cocoa market by making what traders said was one of the biggest bullish bets ever, helping drive the spot contract to a 32-year high. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

