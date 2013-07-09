FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's ARM Cement H1 profits up 28 pct, buoyed by higher sales
#Africa
July 9, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 4 years

Kenya's ARM Cement H1 profits up 28 pct, buoyed by higher sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 9 (Reuters) - Kenya’s second-largest cement firm ARM Cement posted a 28 percent rise in first-half pretax profit helped by a rise in cement sales, and it forecast a strong performance for the second half of the year.

The cement manufacturer, which exports to the East African region, said pretax profit for the six months ended June jumped to 1.0 billion shillings ($11.51 million).

Sales of cement rose 28 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, said ARM Cement, which is ranked second in Kenya behind Bamburi Cement.

Cement companies are a focus for investors seeking a slice of East Africa’s strong economic growth, punctuated by construction of highways and new office buildings in major cities, including in Kenya, the region’s biggest economy.

$1 = 86.9000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
