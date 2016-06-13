FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Armenia's biggest bank sells $20 million debt to Luxembourg funds
June 13, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

Armenia's biggest bank sells $20 million debt to Luxembourg funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YEREVAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Armenia's biggest bank by assets, Ameriabank, has sold bonds valued at $20 million to four Luxembourg-based funds to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and energy efficiency projects in the former Soviet republic, it said on Monday.

Its investment manager, Investments AG, handled the placing.

Ameriabank, 20 percent-owned by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and with capital of $182 million and about $1 billion in assets, signed a $20 million loan with German investment group DEG on May 13 to fund SMEs.

The bank said in January it was planning a possible stock market listing in London in the next two to three years.

In addition to the EBRD's $40 million investment, the World Bank's International Finance Corporation lent the bank $50 million to boost lending to local businesses.

Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on Ameriabank's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative on May 5, while affirming the IDR at a B+ rating. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Ireland)

