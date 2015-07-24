FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armenia's Ardshinbank places $100 mln in bonds
#Financials
July 24, 2015 / 9:04 AM / 2 years ago

Armenia's Ardshinbank places $100 mln in bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YEREVAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Armenia's Ardshinbank said on
Friday it had placed $100 million in bonds with a 12 percent
coupon, maturing in 2020, on the Irish Stock Exchange.
    Below are results of the issue:
 Issuer,       Ardshinbank, 12%
 issue number  2020, USD
 Type of debt  International
 instrument    bonds
 Redemption    Amortising
 type          
 Issue status  Outstanding
 Type of       Public
 placement     
 Par,          $200,000
 currency of   
 issue         
 Amount        100,000,000
 ISIN          XS1117287638
 End of        07/23/2015
 placement     
 Coupon        12%
 Coupon        2 times per year
 frequency     
 Settlement    07/29/2015
 date          
 Maturity      07/29/2020
 date          
 Issue         Bookrunner: JP
 Managers      Morgan
 Trading       Irish S.E.
 floor         
    Moody's assigned Ardshinbank B1 in foreign currency and Ba3
in local currency ratings with negative outlook in January 2015.

 (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
