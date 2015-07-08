FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armenia forex reserves down to $1.546 bln by June 30 - c.bank
July 8, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Armenia forex reserves down to $1.546 bln by June 30 - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, July 8 (Reuters) - Armenia’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $1.546 billion by June 30 from $1.599 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank did not give a reason for the decline.

It said in March it had not carried out any interventions on the market to support the dram currency this year but that it was buying dollars on the market to top up its reserves.

It has not made any statements on interventions since then. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
