FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EBRD places bonds worth 2 billion Armenian drams
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 29, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

EBRD places bonds worth 2 billion Armenian drams

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YEREVAN, July 29 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Wednesday placed its fourth tranche of bonds denominated in Armenia’s national currency, the dram, via an auction on the NASDAQ OMX Armenia Exchange, the exchange said in a press release.

Total bids from three bidders for bonds worth 2 billion drams ($4.2 million) amounted to 2.356 billion drams. The cut-off rate set during the auction was 12.0328 percent.

The coupon rate was referenced to 6-month Armenian treasury bill rate published by the central bank of Armenia plus a margin of 0.25 percent for the further coupon payments. The reference rate by July 27 was 11.7828 percent.

Placement was organised by Ameriabank CJSC.

The EBRD placed its first-ever dram-denominated one-year bonds worth 2 billion drams via an auction on the NASDAQ OMX Armenia Exchange in January 2014.

Both issues were aimed at developing the local capital market. They also support the Armenian government’s programme of reforms intended to reduce dollarisation in the economy and stimulate locally generated savings.

$1=478.8 drams Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.