FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Armenia sets final yield of 6.25% on seven-year Eurobond
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 19, 2013 / 2:53 PM / 4 years ago

Armenia sets final yield of 6.25% on seven-year Eurobond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Armenia’s has set a final yield of 6.25% on its upcoming issue of a benchmark-sized US dollar bond.

The sovereign, rated Ba2 by Moody’s and BB- by Fitch, released initial price thoughts of 6.375% area on the issue earlier on Thursday.

Books on the issue were heard approaching USD2bn with US orders still to come in before the guidance revision, according to market sources.

The senior unsecured 144a/Reg S bond is expected to price later on Thursday via Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.