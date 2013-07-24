FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armenia evaluates banks for international bond -sources
July 24, 2013 / 1:42 PM / 4 years ago

Armenia evaluates banks for international bond -sources

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Armenia, rated Baa2 by Moody’s and BB- by Fitch, is edging closer to a debut international bond after sending a request for proposal, according to bankers.

Sources indicated that bankers are in Yerevan pitching to the government to win the mandate.

In May, Prime Minister Tigran Sarksyan said the sovereign plans to raise USD500m through its first Eurobond sometime this year.

It plans to use the proceeds to repay the country’s USD500m debt to Russia, which it received in 2009 to help it through the financial crisis. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)

