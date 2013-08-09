FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Armenia hires banks for debut Eurobond
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 9, 2013 / 3:37 PM / 4 years ago

Armenia hires banks for debut Eurobond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Armenia, rated Baa2 by Moody’s and BB- by Fitch, has hired Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan to lead the issue of its debut US dollar-denominated Eurobond, according to the country’s finance ministry.

“ government approved finance minister’s proposal about an agreement with lead-managers to issue Eurobonds. Three companies - Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan have been selected as lead-managers of the issue,” the finance ministry said in a statement on its website.

In May, Prime Minister Tigran Sarksyan said the sovereign plans to raise USD500m through its first Eurobond sometime this year.

It plans to use the proceeds to repay the country’s USD500m debt to Russia, which it received in 2009 to help it through the financial crisis. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo in London and Hasmik Mkrtchyan in Yerevan; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.