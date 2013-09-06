FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armenia to kick off meetings next week ahead of Eurobond debut
September 6, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Armenia to kick off meetings next week ahead of Eurobond debut

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Armenia will begin meeting with fixed-income investors next week ahead of its potential debut in the Eurobond market, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Ba2 by Moody’s and BB- by Fitch, will meet investors in Los Angeles on September 10, New York on September 11, Boston on September 12 and London on September 13.

A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S bond offering of benchmark size might follow, subject to market conditions.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are arranging the meetings. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)

