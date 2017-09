LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Armenia, rated Ba2 by Moody’s and BB- by Fitch, has announced initial price thoughts of 6.375% area for a seven-year US dollar bond.

The senior unsecured 144a/Reg S benchmark is today’s business. Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)