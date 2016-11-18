FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Armenia may issue Eurobond in 2019/20-FinMin official
#Market News
November 18, 2016 / 2:05 PM / 9 months ago

Armenia may issue Eurobond in 2019/20-FinMin official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Armenia may conduct a Eurobond issue in 2019 or 2020 and will use the proceeds to repay its foreign debt, a finance ministry official said on Friday.

"We may issue new Eurobonds on the international market at the end of 2019 or beginning of 2020," Arshaluys Margaryan, the finance ministry debt department chief, told Reuters.

"The main goal of the issue will be efficient management of the state debt."

Margaryan did not specify the amount or other details of the future issue. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Christian Lowe)

