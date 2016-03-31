FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iranian company to build gas distribution network in Armenia
#Energy
March 31, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

Iranian company to build gas distribution network in Armenia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Iranian company Sanergy is to build a gas distribution network in two Armenian towns in a project financed by the Iranian government, Armenia’s energy minister said on Thursday.

Levon Iolyan told a government meeting that Iran would resume financing for the project, which was suspended in 2013, and would disburse a $2 million grant.

The project envisages construction of a gas distribution network in the towns of Megri and Agarak, not far from the border with Iran.

Iolyan said construction work, which is expected to start soon and to be completed within 6-7 months, would be monitored by Gazprom Armenia, an Armenian subsidiary of Russia’s gas monopoly Gazprom.

Armenia depends on natural gas imports from Russia. It also imports some gas from Iran in a swap for electricity. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

