Thousands in Armenian capital protest against electricity tariff rise
June 22, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

Thousands in Armenian capital protest against electricity tariff rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YEREVAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Several thousand people protested on Monday in the Armenian capital Yerevan against a recent decision to raise public electricity prices.

About 5,000 demonstrators marched to the presidential headquarters but were stopped by riot police and began a sit-in protest on the road, blocking traffic.

The protest, which was organised by young activists with no affiliation to political parties, was triggered by the state regulating commission’s decision last week to increase the tariff on electricity by 17-22 percent from August 1.

That rise followed a request by the electricity distribution company for Armenia’s electricity network, a subsidiary of the Russian firm Inter RAO, which said the move followed the fall in Armenia’s currency, the dram.

The dram currency was trading at around 473 to the dollar on Monday, compared with 407 drams a year earlier.

Armenia, a former Soviet republic of 3.2 million people, has been badly hit by the economic downturn in Russia, which has hurt exports and much-needed remittances from Armenian workers based there. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

