FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Armenia c.bank keep refinancing rate at 8.00 pct
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 6 years ago

Armenia c.bank keep refinancing rate at 8.00 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on Tuesday, as annual inflation was within the government’s target for the year.

Consumer prices declined 0.9 percent last month after an increase of 3.6 percent in January.

The annual inflation rate stood at 3.0 percent in February, the central bank said, lower than 4.8 percent in January and within the government’s target range of 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan,; writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi, editing by Alfred Kueppers)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.