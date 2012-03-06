Armenia c.bank keep refinancing rate at 8.00 pct

YEREVAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on Tuesday, as annual inflation was within the government’s target for the year.

Consumer prices declined 0.9 percent last month after an increase of 3.6 percent in January.

The annual inflation rate stood at 3.0 percent in February, the central bank said, lower than 4.8 percent in January and within the government’s target range of 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan,; writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi, editing by Alfred Kueppers)