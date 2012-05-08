FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armenian c.bank keeps refinancing rate at 8.0 pct
May 8, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Armenian c.bank keeps refinancing rate at 8.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on Tuesday after data showed annual inflation slowed and remained below the government’s target for the year.

Consumer prices declined 0.6 percent last month after a rise month-on-month of 0.1 percent in March.

The annual inflation rate slowed to 1.0 percent in April, the central bank said, from 2.2 percent recorded in March and below the government’s target range of 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent.

Base rates have been at 8 percent since September.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Stonestreet

