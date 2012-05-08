FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Armenian c.bank holds interest rate; says may cut
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Armenian c.bank holds interest rate; says may cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Cbank says may consider rate cut

* Rate unchanged since September (Adds detail, cbank comment)

YEREVAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on Tuesday, signalling a possible cut in borrowing costs if inflation eases further.

The annual inflation rate slowed to 1.0 percent in April from 2.2 percent in March, the bank said, below the government’s target range of 2.5 to 5.5 percent. Month on month, prices declined 0.6 percent after rising 0.1 percent in March.

The base rate, which has been at 8 percent since September, was “still neutral for the inflationary environment,” the bank said in a statement.

But if current economic trends continued, projected inflation would be at the lower level of the government forecast.

“In this case the Central bank council may consider easing monetary policy,” it added.

The rate decision also followed a parliamentary election win on Sunday’s by President Serzh Sarksyan’s Republican Party. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Stonestreet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.