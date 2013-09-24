FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Armenia's c.bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 8.50 pct
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Armenia's c.bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 8.50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 8.50 percent on Tuesday after data showed annual inflation went beyond the government’s target.

Inflation came at 9.3 percent in August, the central bank said, up from 8.5 percent recorded in July, higher than the government’s target range of between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent for the whole year.

Monthly inflation in August was 0.3 percent, compared to inflation of 0.4 percent in July.

The central bank raised refinancing rate to 8.50 percent from 8.00 percent in July. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.