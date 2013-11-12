FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armenia's c.bank cuts key refinancing rate to 8.0 pct
November 12, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

Armenia's c.bank cuts key refinancing rate to 8.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 8 percent from 8.5 percent on Tuesday after data showed a decline in inflation.

Annual inflation came at 7.1 percent in October, the central bank said, down from 8.2 percent recorded in September. That is still higher than the government’s target range of between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent for the whole year.

Monthly inflation in October was 0.3 percent, compared to deflation of 0.2 percent in September.

The central bank kept refinancing rate unchanged at 8.5 percent in September. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

