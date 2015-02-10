FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armenia's c.bank raises key refinancing rate to 10.5 pct from 9.5 pct
February 10, 2015

Armenia's c.bank raises key refinancing rate to 10.5 pct from 9.5 pct

YEREVAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank raised its key refinancing rate on Tuesday to 10.5 percent from 9.5 percent.

Annual inflation was at 4.3 percent in January, the central bank said, down from 4.6 percent in December. Monthly inflation in January was at 2.5 percent, compared to inflation of 3.0 percent in December.

The government forecasts annual inflation in a range of 2.5-5.5 percent in 2015, the same as last year’s target. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jason Bush)

