UPDATE 1-Armenian c.bank hikes key refinancing rate amid Russia concerns

YEREVAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank raised its key refinancing rate on Tuesday to 10.5 percent from 9.5 percent, becoming the latest country to try to protect itself from Russia’s financial crisis.

Armenia, a former Soviet republic of 3.2 million people, is closely tied to Russia through trade and remittances. It also belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Eurasian Union, a bloc he hopes will eventually rival the European Union.

A plunging Russian rouble, pulled down by sharply lower global oil prices and by Western economic sanctions imposed over the Ukraine crisis, drove the Armenian dram down further on Monday to 478.62 against the U.S. dollar. It traded at 404 drams to the dollar a year earlier.

Annual inflation in Armenia stood at 4.3 percent in January, the central bank said, down from 4.6 percent in December. Monthly inflation in January was at 2.5 percent, compared to inflation of 3.0 percent in December.

The government forecasts annual inflation in a range of 2.5-5.5 percent in 2015, the same as last year’s target.

The central bank cited concerns about higher inflationary expectations in its explanation for the rate hike.

“The rate was raised in the face of rising inflationary expectations and amid the depreciation of the national currency,” the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank last raised the refinancing rate, to 9.5 percent, at an emergency meeting on Jan. 22.