Armenian c.bank keeps refinancing rate at 8.0 pct
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2012 / 2:06 PM / 6 years ago

Armenian c.bank keeps refinancing rate at 8.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, April 10 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on Tuesday after data showed annual inflation remained within the government’s target for the year.

Consumer prices rose 0.1 percent last month after a decline month-on-month of 0.9 percent in February.

The annual inflation rate stood at 2.2 percent in March, the central bank said, below 3.0 percent recorded in February and within the government’s target range of 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

