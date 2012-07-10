FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armenian c.bank keeps refinancing rate at 8.0 pct
July 10, 2012

Armenian c.bank keeps refinancing rate at 8.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on Tuesday after data showed annual inflation remained within the government’s target for the year.

Consumer prices declined 1.3 percent last month unchanged from the same level in May.

The annual inflation rate stood at 0.7 percent in June, the central bank said, slightly higher than the 0.5 percent recorded in May and within the government’s target range of 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
