FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Armenia's c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 7.75 pct from 8 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 24, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

Armenia's c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 7.75 pct from 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 7.75 percent from 8 percent on Tuesday after data showed a decline in inflation.

Annual inflation came at 6.6 percent in November, the central bank said, down from 7.1 percent recorded in October. That is still higher than the government’s target range of between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent for the whole year.

Monthly inflation in November was 0.9 percent, compared to inflation of 0.3 percent in October.

The central bank cut refinancing rate to 8 percent in October. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.